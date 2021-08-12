Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BAYMEMEZ, @DMOHIT36DOGRA Bachpan Ka Pyaar: Netizens can't keep calm as Badshah, Sahdev Dirdo's song trends number 1 on YouTube

Rapper Badshah collaborated with Sahdev Dirdo, who became an overnight internet sensation after a video of him singing the 2019 song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' went viral on social media. On Wednesday, Badshah released the new version of the song that features none other than the young boy along with singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico. Of course, Badshah is there too. The song has been trending on number 1 on YouTube ever since its release.

The new version is composed by Hiten and the lyrics of this new version have been written by Badshah himself. Fans have lauded Badshah for giving this opportunity to Sahdev. #BachpanKaPyaar has become one of the top trends on Twitter as well and netizens have been sharing memes and funny reactions on the song. Check them out here:

For the unversed, Sahdev belongs to the Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Reportedly, a few years ago, one of his teachers asked him to sing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' at school and recorded his video. The clip was subsequently shared on the internet, which eventually trended in 2021.