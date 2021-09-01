Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER As schools reopen, netizens begin meme fest on Twitter

The schools, colleges, and other educational institutions across several states, including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and many more reopened today i.e. on September 1. SOPs have been released to ensure the safety of students which include staggered lunch breaks, minimum seating capacity in class, masking and sanitization protocols, etc.

The decision to reopen schools was taken after a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases was seen in the country. For most of the states, attendance has been made voluntary. However, netizens cannot keep calm and have been flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

Here are netizens reactions: