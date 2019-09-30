US diplomats sing Hindi songs with elan. Internet hearts viral tweet

The US embassy has, in the recent past, shared similar posts about their love for India.

The bonhomie between India and the United States has been on a rise, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi "campaigned" for United States President Donald Trump at his home turf.

The US diplomats in New Delhi contributed their bit to this growing friendship between perhaps two of the biggest democracies of the world.

The US embassy in India took to Twitter to share a video, where the American diplomats (referred to as diplostars) are dancing and singing to Bollywood songs -- right from Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todengey to Badtameez Dil.

Watch our diplostars flaunt their love for songs from Hindi movies. Which is your favorite Bollywood number? #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/scTi8VS1jR — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 29, 2019

These diplomats used the hashtag #USIndiaDosti to promote the friendship between the two nations.

Twitterati couldn't stop gushing at the gesture.

Too fun :)

Brilliant! 😎 — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) September 29, 2019

So cute 😃🥰👍👏 — Asha Bisht (@AashaBisht) September 29, 2019

Brilliant 👍 — Jitendra Anand (@JitendraAnand9) September 30, 2019

This is awesome 🥰🥰😘😘😘 — ब्राह्मण!! (@AzadBrahmin) September 30, 2019

Love this! — pragya bhardwaj (@pragyyabhardwaj) September 29, 2019

