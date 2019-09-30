US diplomats sing Hindi songs with elan. Internet hearts viral tweet

Monday, September 30, 2019
     
The bonhomie between India and the United States has been on a rise, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi "campaigned" for United States President Donald Trump at his home turf.

New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 18:56 IST
The US embassy has, in the recent past, shared similar posts about their love for India.

The US diplomats in New Delhi contributed their bit to this growing friendship between perhaps two of the biggest democracies of the world. 

The US embassy in India took to Twitter to share a video, where the American diplomats (referred to as diplostars) are dancing and singing to Bollywood songs -- right from Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todengey to Badtameez Dil. 

These diplomats used the hashtag #USIndiaDosti to promote the friendship between the two nations.

Twitterati couldn't stop gushing at the gesture.

