YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary vlogs grandfather's funeral, gets called out for hypocrisy

Trending News: Social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok have become a hub for influencers and content creators to showcase their talents. However, some of the videos that content creators share can be confusing to viewers. One such video was recently shared by popular YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary, who uploaded a vlog of his maternal grandfather's funeral, including all the rituals that took place at his home.

The vlogger, who has over 400k subscribers, mentioned that his grandfather lived a long life with no regrets. The video, titled "NANAJI KO AAKHIRI SHRADDHANJALI," quickly went viral on YouTube with 100k views and also on Twitter, with social media users expressing their confusion and criticism of Chaudhary's actions.

Watch the viral video below:

Many viewers called the vlog "cringe-worthy," and some even pointed out the irony in Chaudhary's actions, as he had previously mocked other content creators for sharing similar content. The YouTuber was accused of being a hypocrite by several netizens. "Cringe pro max," a user tweeted. "Ab hypocrisy ki seema khatm ho gyi," another user wrote.

Additionally, a parody account claimed that Chaudhary had changed the thumbnail of the controversial video. Some users commented that the thumbnail change came after the backlash the creator received. "Ab to thumbnail change ho gaya, pehle dekhte," a user tweeted.

Another user wrote, "Hello guys welcome to my Nanaji's Shradhanjali. Please like, share and comment on my Nanaji."

