Google Doodle Honors Nowruz 2023: A Look at the Persian New Year Celebration

Google celebrated the Persian new year, also known as Nowruz, on Tuesday by creating a floral doodle. Doodles are temporary changes to the Google search bar logo created to celebrate holidays, festivals and people. The interactive artwork represents the arrival of the spring season with spring flowers, such as tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids.

The Google Doodle page also mentioned that the United Nations has declared Nowruz an international holiday since more than 300 million people are celebrating it around the world. The Festival has its roots in Iran and is celebrated across the Middle East, South Caucasus, Black Sea basin, Northern, Western, Central, and South Asia. Navroz is derived from two Persian words 'nav' and 'roz'. 'Nav' means 'new', and 'Roz' means 'day', which literally means 'new day'.

Nowruz: What is it? Why is it celebrated?

The Iranian new year, Nowruz, is also observed on March 21 or thereabouts in 2023, Nowruz originated in Iran and is now observed in a number of Islamic nations, the majority of which are Middle Eastern.

Several nations mark the beginning of spring and the end of winter by celebrating Nowruz, also known as the Persian New Year. Since the Sun passes the celestial equator and precisely equalises darkness and day each year, Nowruz signifies the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Each country and community has its own ways of celebrating Nowruz. Many people decorate eggs on this day to honour new life, decorate their homes to prepare for a fresh start, and cook spring vegetables and herbs as part of their special meal.

