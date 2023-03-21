Japanese PM tries golgappe with PM Modi, Nagaland minster loves his reaction

Follow us on Image Source : PHOTOS: PTI Japanese PM tries golgappe with PM Modi

Trending News: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along commented on a video shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook, which showed him and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida enjoying golgappe in Delhi. The video also featured the Japanese PM trying other Indian delicacies like aam panna and lassi during his visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi with PM Modi on Monday.

In response to the video, the state BJP chief shared it on his Twitter handle and said that even the Japanese PM couldn't resist the popular Indian street snack. He also expressed his love for food and requested a "dry one." "How can I resist from commenting when it's a post on food? Please give me a dry one brother! Looks like even the PM of Japan couldn't resist himself from trying India's Iconic "Golgappe". Guruji's style is different," Along tweeted.

The video, which has received 30k views and 4,500 likes shows the Japanese Prime Minister trying golgappe, the famous Indian street food, and relishing its taste. The two leaders also conversed over lassi and even tried their hands at churning the famous Indian drink.

Take a look at Temjen Imna Along’s reaction to Japanese PM trying pani puri here:

Kishida arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning for a two-day trip to India. He held a meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House and invited him for the G7 leaders meeting scheduled to be held in Hiroshima in May this year.

Along is quite active on social media and regularly shares interesting videos with his followers.

