Amul shares special doodle dedicated to 'Zwigato', Kapil Sharma reacts

Trending News: The recently released Bollywood movie, 'Zwigato' starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, has been generating a lot of buzz online and receiving positive feedback from audiences. On Monday, dairy brand Amul also celebrated the film by dedicating a special doodle to 'Zwigato.'

Amul is known for creating unique graphics and posters on trending topics worldwide, and the brand shared a fun doodle featuring an animated version of actor Kapil Sharma holding a slice of toast and a packet of Amul butter. The brand called it the "quirky Bollywood film about the life of a delivery serviceman."

The text on the doodle reads, ''Butter ka Zwaagato karo. Amul delivers taste.'' Since its release, the doodle has garnered more than 5,500 likes and over 200 retweets. The production house Applause Entertainment dropped a comment saying, "That was buttery smooth, indeed!" while another user commented, "Agar trend catching & creative writing sikhna hai toh bas @Amul_Coop !! Hats off to creativity!!"

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude to Amul for the special recognition. "Thank you Amul", the comedian wrote along with heart-eye emojis.

Take a look at Amul doodle on Zwigato here:

'Zwigato' directed by Nandita Das, opened to rave reviews when it hit theatres on March 17, but it experienced a dull first weekend. The social drama starred Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami and went head-to-head with the pan-India film 'Kabzaa' and Rani Mukerji's social drama 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.' Despite receiving critical acclaim, the film's slow box-office business was unable to convert the positive feedback into revenue.

As of March 20, trade reports showed that the film had earned just Rs 0.25 crores on Day 4, with the film's total collection standing at Rs 2.09. However, the film's positive word-of-mouth is expected to improve its box-office performance during the weekend. 'Zwigato' had an overall 5.28 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The story of 'Zwigato' is set in Bhubaneshwar and revolves around Manas (Kapil Sharma) and his wife Pratima (Shahana Goswami), who struggle to make ends meet amidst a financial crisis. The film portrays the plight of a migrant couple in the post-Covid era and offers a thoughtful take on the gig economy. Manas is shown as a complete family man who finds it difficult to spend time with his wife, and his wife takes up work to support the family. He later finds work as a food delivery rider and has to contend with the world of ratings and rewards while striving to make ends meet.

