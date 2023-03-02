Kapil Sharma turns into a serious delivery boy from a comedian in Zwigato: I used to work at Coca-Cola

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma turns into a serious deliver boy from a comedian in Zwigato

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on Wednesday released the trailer of his upcoming film Zwigato. In the Bollywood movie, the comedian turned into a serious delivery man who fights for survival. Sharma said that his portrayal of a food delivery person will not disappoint fans who are familiar with his repartee and observational humour as a stand-up artist. Through Nandita Das' "Zwigato", Sharma said he wants to present aspects of his personality other than funny bones.

“I do comedy 2 hours a day on my show, but I'm not like that for 24 hours. There are several facets to my personality, which I'd like to show. I don't think there will be any disappointment among fans as they'll also be keen to see what new I'm bringing to the table," the actor said.

Recalling an incident during the film's Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival last year, Sharma said "Zwigato" struck a chord with the audience in South Korea. "After watching the film, people were crying there, and they didn't even know that I'm known for comedy. So, I don't think there'll be any disappointment,” he added.

Also starring Shahana Goswami, the movie is set in Bhubaneswar and follows the journey of a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy.

The actor, whose film credits include "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon" and "Firangi", said he never thought he would be part of Das' movie. “I've always loved her work. I've watched both 'Firaaq' and 'Manto'. She makes very serious, thoughtful films. So, I never thought I'd be a part of her film. A big thank you to her and Sameer sir for considering me and believing I could be a part of such a subject. In India, we sometimes forget to focus on everyday people and their stories. So many beautiful stories are out there, we need to tell them more,” he added.

Sharma said he resonated with the story of "Zwigato" due to his past experience. “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot.”

