Why did Nandita Das cast comedian Kapil Sharma as 'serious delivery boy' in Zwigato? Actor answers

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma, filmmaker Nandita Das and actor Shahana Goswami came together for their upcoming film Zwigato, which is slated to release on March 17. Ahead of this, Kapil Sharma, who enjoys massive popularity, made big revelations about the film on India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma's much-loved and popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat.' The actor is famous for his comedy and has never played a serious character in movies. However, in Zwigato, Kapil plays a serious delivery man who fights for survival.

Talking about the same, the comedian-actor on Aap Ki Adalat, shared his curiosity about Nandita’s decision to cast him for the role of a 'serious' food delivery agent for the first time. “I asked her, 'Why me? Aap jaanti hai mere baare mein? Aapne mere shows dekhe hain?' To this Nandita replied that she has neither seen Kapil Sharma's comedy shows nor has a television at home, therefore, she doesn't know what Kapil exactly does.

Nandita das saw me and Karan Johar hosting filmfare award show, where I was talking and conversing with people and “unko mai bada simple laga.” As the filmmaker introduced himself and I just said ‘merko toh aap sabh jaante hi hain, unko (Nandita) laga ye na thoda natural hai isko mujhe cast krlena chaiye.” Jokingly he added, “bahot achi johri hain Nandita, unko heere ki pehchan hai.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma had earlier said he resonated with the story of "Zwigato" due to his past experience. “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot.” Through Nandita Das' directorial Sharma said he wants to present aspects of his personality other than funny bones.

About Zwigato

The film is set in Bhubaneswar and captures the lives of invisible 'ordinary' people that are hidden in plain sight but keep the societal machinery well-oiled with their sustained efforts. It already had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September last year, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. Zwigato was also screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

It also stars Shahana Goswami as his on-screen wife. Actors Sayani Gupta and Gul Panag also appear in special roles.

