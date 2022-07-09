'Shafeek Meri Baat Suno': Yashraj Mukhate's another hilarious song out and internet is ROFLing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YASHRAJ MUKHATE Yashraj Mukhate

Yashraj Mukhate is back! The musician, who rose to stardom with his mashup 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha,' 'Twada Kutta Tommy' and others, is here with another composition that will make you laugh out loud. Sending netizens into a frenzy, this time the music composer converted the viral ‘Shafeek meri baat suno’ video into a hilarious song. Well, its catchy tunes and peppy beats has taken the internet by storm.

Dropping the video of his latest composition, Yashraj wrote "Badtameez kahika. Tag the girl in the comments if you find her profile,” he used the hashtag Dialogue with Beats to conclude his caption. The viral clip opens with Yashraj singing as the famous line pops up-- “Shafeek meri baat suno, I love You kehne ka tumhara koi maksad nhi tha, tum thanks bhi keh sakte the, agar mene tumhare sath duet kiya hai, theek hai na? Iska yeh matlab nahi hai ki tum I love you bol do." Take a look

As the video went viral, netizens chimed in the comment section with compliments and praises. A user wrote, "Hahahaha! This is too good" Another said, "Dude i love this man! Your talent is amazing!" A third comment read, "This gonna be new trend in india for few upcoming weeks. Banger after banger!" ALSO READ: Video: Tiger Shroff’s viral dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' gets musical twist from Yashraj Mukhate

'Choti bachi ho kya' trend

Earlier, Tiger Shroff's dialogue 'Choti bachi ho kya?' from his debut film 'Heropanti' got a musical twist from Yashraj Mukhate. He collaborated with content creators Ruhee Dosani and Neel for the fun trend. Deependra Singh was been credited for the track. ALSO READ: Joe Biden accidentally reads teleprompter 'repeat the line' instruction, Elon Musk REACTS

Yashraj Mukhate took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring himself, Ruhee Dosani and Neel. The trio was seen dancing and performing their antics. Yashraj shared the video with the caption, “Maha collab with the rockstars @ruheedosani & @just_neel_things is here guyssss. Comments me sirf aag, baarood, angaar, sholay aan do!@tigerjackieshroff ye kya kar diya aapne? @iamdeependrasinghofficial gazab awaz nikali hai bhai."