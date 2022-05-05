Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
Video: Tiger Shroff’s viral dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' gets musical twist from Yashraj Mukhate

Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame after his video ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ went viral on the internet. His other hits include 'Sadda kutta kutta' and ‘Boring Day’ with Shehnaaz Gill. Check out his latest track using Tiger Shroff's 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' dialogue.

India TV Trending Desk Written by: India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2022 12:23 IST
'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' remix by Yashraj Mukhate
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YASHRAJ MUKHATE

'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' remix by Yashraj Mukhate

Tiger Shroff's dialogue 'Choti bachi ho kya?' from his debut film 'Heropanti' has become the internet's new meme fodder, and now, Yashraj Mukhate gave his own musical twist to and created a remix track on the dialogue. He collaborated with content creators Ruhee Dosani and Neel for the fun trend. Deependra Singh has also been credited for the track.

Yashraj Mukhate twist to Tiger Shroff's 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' dialogue

Yashraj Mukhate took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring himself, Ruhee Dosani and Neel. The trio can be seen dancing and performing their antics. Yashraj shared the video with the caption, “Maha collab with the rockstars @ruheedosani & @just_neel_things is here guyssss. Comments me sirf aag, baarood, angaar, sholay aan do!@tigerjackieshroff ye kya kar diya aapne? @iamdeependrasinghofficial gazab awaz nikali hai bhai."

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Condom brand shares cheeky tweak of Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti' line 'choti bachi ho kya?'; fans goes berserk

Fans reactions:

Yashraj Mukhate's hilarious remix left netizens in splits. They loved his creation and hailed him in the comments section of the video. One of the user wrote, "Hahahahahahahaha! Madnessss.” Another wrote, "Man this is vibe.” “You guys are fire,” shared another comment.

Yashraj Mukhate's other works

Yashraj also collaborated with Ajay Devgn as the actor-director was promoting his latest release Runway 34. He shared it with the caption, “This was sooo much fun!! @ajaydevgn sir doing a rap section for the first time in a track that I made. Isn’t that insane??”

About Yashraj Mukhate

Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame with his rap video on the epic dialogue Rasode Me Kaun Tha from a daily soap. Mukhate's other hits include Pawri mash-up featuring Pakistani girl, Kya karun main itni sundar hun, Sadda kutta kutta (featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill) and Shehnaaz Gill's Such a Boring Day.

