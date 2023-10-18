Amazing stunt: Woman in Garba costume performs skipping while riding bicycle | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/INSTAGRAM Woman in Garba costume performs skipping while riding bicycle

The nation is immersed in bright colours amid Navaratri celebrations. During these cheerful times, several people have taken to social media to showcase the unique ways in which they celebrate the festival.

In a video that has been going around on social media, a woman can be seen performing stunts with a skipping rope while riding a bicycle. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Skipping in my style."

The woman is seen skipping while cycling on a lonely stretch of road. She is wearing the traditional outfit worn during Garba celebrations - ghagra and choli. Heavy silver jewellery adorns her forehead and neck.

This is not the first time a unique style of celebration has come to light. Earlier, a video went viral where a group of people were seen playing garba on bicycles. During the event organised by the Surat District Cricket Association in the city, people of all ages were seen riding bicycles in a circle and playing Garba with great religious devotion.

Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. Ramlila is organised extensively during Navratri in North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. During the Ramlila, the tale of Lord Ram's triumph over Ravana is acted out.

