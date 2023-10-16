Ae halo! Thrilled people play ‘Bicycle Garba’ on first day of Navratri in Surat | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI People play ‘Bicycle Garba’ on first day of Navratri in Surat

Every year Gujarat's Surat celebrates Navratri with great religious fervour. This year is no different as the city is adorned with colourful lights and pandals.

But the attraction for the nine-day festival lies in their Garba dances. In an interesting take, the people of Gujarat began Navratri in a unique style. They danced with Garba sticks while riding bicycles.

During this event, people of all ages were seen riding bicycles in a circle and playing Garba with great religious devotion. The unique event was organised by the Surat District Cricket Association.

Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. Ramlila is organised extensively during Navratri in North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. During the Ramlila, the tale of Lord Ram's triumph over Ravana is acted out.

