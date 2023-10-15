OMG! Chandigarh family specially ordered 70 biryanis for India v/s Pak match, internet reacts hilariously

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Chandigarh family ordered 70 biryanis for India v/s Pak match

The atmosphere across the country remained tense when India played against Pakistan on Saturday (October 14) in the ODI World Cup 2023. As 'Men in Blue' emerged victorious by 7 wickets, fans burst into celebrations. Amid the craze, Swiggy took to its official 'X' handle and shared that a family from Chandigarh ordered 70 biryanis.

"70 biryanis ordered by a household in Chandigarh in one-go, seems they already know who's winning," shared the online food delivery app on X. The post has gone viral on social media with several users expressing their amusement.

Replying to the post, a user wrote, "Party mode on" while another wrote, "This is the way." Another person wrote, "86 Vadapav Ordered by me, arrived very instantly… Thanks, Swiggy."

Swiggy encountered a similar situation last month when a family had ordered 62 units of biryani in Bengaluru during the India v/s Pakistan match during the Asia Cup 2023. Later, the site confirmed that a woman had ordered those many units.

