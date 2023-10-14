Hyderabad man allows stray dog to sleep on his Ferrari, social media amused | Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hyderabad man allows stray dog to sleep on his Ferrari

A Hyderabad man allowed a stray dog to sleep in his luxurious car. Interior designer Aamir Sharma recently shared a video on Instagram that showed the dog sitting comfortably on the roof of his top-of-the-line Ferrari.

He shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "My Ferrari cover makes a warm bed for the street dogs around." In the video, the dog can be seen sitting on top of the covered Ferrari. The dog can be seen getting excited when the Sharma goes near the car.

Elaborating on the story, he said that the dog came to him and his wife in an injured state. “It’s a street dog that came to us with injuries and we just took care of it,” he said. He confirmed that several other neighbourhood dogs are allowed inside his home and garage.

An Instagram user wrote, "People put anti-dog cover spikes even on their Swift cars, and this man allows dogs to sit on his Ferrari. You have all my respect."

"Great to see your love for cars but also compassion and love towards indies. Rarely do I get to see such a perfect combo, I too am one of those few. Keep loving our indies/strays and support your nearest animal shelter working for them," another user wrote.

