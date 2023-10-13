Policeman travels in Vande Bharat without ticket, engages in verbal spat with TTE | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GHAR KE KALESH (X) While reacting to this video, many people expressed their anger.

Time and again social media has proved that there are a few people who travel without tickets in train despite several warnings from Indian Railways. Recently, a video came to the fore where a cop was seen travelling in a train without tickets. When encountered for it, he got into heated arguments with the ticket-checking staff. As the video goes viral, people from different corners are reacting to the video and expressing their anger against the cop.

The viral video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Ghar Ke Kalesh. The policeman was seen sitting on the window seat in the Vande Bharat. When encountered by the staff, he started giving an explanation as to why he didn't have a ticket. However, the TTE does not look convinced. Another person in the video was heard saying that he must get down at the next station but the cop kept on saying that he must get a chance to travel on the train as this was the first time he was travelling without one.

While reacting to this video, many people expressed their anger. Some of the comments from people are given below:

One wrote, "If this happen with normal person for traffic challan will Police Officer let them go without paying it."

"Yesterday I saw a police man asking for free bananas from street vendors.....Inka kuch nahi ho sakta," another reacted.

An X user reacted and said, "Rules in our country are normally only for the common man not for the privileged ones .As an officer he should set example but is misusing his position . It's not the first or any unexpected rare incident."

"See this is the condition of police officers what you will expect from common man," another X user said.

Reacting to the video, a user shared his experience and said, "Same instance happened with me 5yrs ago, police were for election duty and all of them entered the 3AC and filled the bogey with all sorts of gun. However someone complained and at the next station RPF came and asked then to move to sleeper coach and after 2 station they got off."

