Man bathes king cobra fearlessly in washroom, touches head, video goes viral | WATCH

A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which a man is seen fearlessly giving a bath to king cobra. The video which has now gone viral shows the man bathing the snake in his bathroom without an sign of fear.

“Bathing a king cobra. Snakes have skin to protect & keep them clean, which they shed periodically. So what’s the need for playing with fire?” Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda, who shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

In the 19-second video, the man is seen pouring water over the snake with a mug from a bucket. He is also seen holding cobra’s head at a point in the video.

The video garnered over 12,000 views since the time it was posted early this morning. Various users posted comments on the video with some users questioning the act while others lauded the courage of the person.

“In captivity (as pets in a vivarium), sometimes snakes aren't able to fully shed their skin, leaving small portion of old skin sticking to it and would require human intervention to fully remove it. But that's not the way to handle or bath the snake,” a user commented.

