Dhoni's new hairstyle takes social media by storm, fans recall 'vintage Mahi'; see pics

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has taken the internet by storm with his new long hairstyle, posing a striking similarity with the one which he possessed when he first rose to the international arena in 2004.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim was the driving force behind the iconic long-hair of the legendary Indian cricketer. Hakim shared Dhoni’s number of pictures on his official Instagram page and revealed the story behind the move.

He said that before the start of IPL 2023, Dhoni showed him his fan-made picture which eventually became the inspiration for the long hair.

“We have done some really cool different hairstyles in the past but before the last IPL when everyone was cutting their hair sharp and short... That time Mahi bhai showed me one image of his which was a fanmade image of him with long hair and I just got fascinated with that image and requested him to grow his hair long....We both promised eachother that will not touch his hair and keep growing it and then we will cut & style it,” Hakim wrote on Instagram.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with MSD, and said that both had agreed upon not cutting the hair and eventually crafting a unique texture and colour for the hairstyle.

“I have been a huge fan of Mahi bhai's long hair, we decided to create an all new texture and colour for the hair. I really enjoyed creating this effortless hairstyle for Mahi bhai. So here I am sharing some images which I clicked before he went to give a shot for an ad film,” Hakim wrote.

The post went viral on social media with the fans anticipating ‘vintage’ Dhoni with long hair in the next season of the IPL. MS Dhoni was recently spotted with a pony tail.

