Disha Patani celebrates 7 years of MS Dhoni The Untold Story, 'hopes' peace for Sushant Singh Rajput

Disha Patani and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story clocks 7 years

Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is celebrating the seven years of the film. The movie was a huge blockbuster and is still remembered as one of the best performances of the lead stars, Disha, Kiara Advani and Sushant Singh Rajput. On Saturday, Disha shared a special mention on her Instagram Stories along with a still from the film featuring herself and SSR. In her post, the actress not only expressed her 'gratitude' for all the love and acceptance but also shared a special message for her co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. ''Sushant I hope you are happy and in peace,'' she wrote along with a folded hands, teary-eyed and a black heart emoji.

Check out her post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani's Instagram Stories

About MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

The film directed by Neeraj Pandey is based on the life of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant played the titular role in the film and Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani were seen in supporting roles. The film can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disha Patani on work front

The 31-year-old actress was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. The film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. However, the actress has several other big projects in her projects including Dharma Productions' Yodha, also starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Not only these, she will also be seen in a Tamil film titled Kanguva.

