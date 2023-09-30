Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal takes break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; know real reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dilip Joshi's role as Jethalal is one of the OG characters on the show

Dilip Joshi, popularly known for his stint as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will go missing from the upcoming few episodes. Dilip's character of Jethalal is one of the loved roles on the show and has been part of TMKOC since its inception. Since, several OG characters have either left the show or replaced with other actors, TMKOC still manages to garner high ratings due to the entertaining character of Jethalal. Now, a media report suggests that the actor has taken a short break from the show and will be missing from a few upcoming episodes.

Fans are surely going to miss Jethalal in upcoming episodes and the reason behind his absence is not because the actor is looking to quit the show due to any differences with its makers. But, Dilip Joshi is on a short religious trip to Tanzania with his family.

''Dilip Joshi has taken a break from his show and is currently on a short religious trip to Tanzania with his family. The actor is in Daresalaam for a special occasion that is happening in the Swaminarayan temple,'' a source close to the actor revealed to ETimes TV.

However, the actor has not posted any picture of video from his trip yet on his social media accounts. But his last post on Instagram was about a religious trip, Festival of Harmony.

The above mentioned event will be organised by Swaminarayan's BAPS community, which will take place in UAE's Abu Dhabi next year. In the caption, the actor wrote, ''Jay Swaminarayan. Extending this heartfelt invitation for such a momentous and joyous occasion!''

Let us also know your views on Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's absence from the show for few episodes.

