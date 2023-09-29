KBC 15: Do you know the answer of THIS Rs 12.5 lakh question on bird which a contestent failed to guess?

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM LATEST EPISODE KBC 15's latest contestant Mandal Kumar

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most loved game shows on Indian television. Many contestants are performing brilliantly in the current season and winning huge amounts of money. Till now, the show has got two contestants who have won an amount of Rs 1 crore. The names of Jaskaran and Jasnil are included in this list. In the lastest episode, the host played the game with a contestant named Mandal Kumar from Bihar, which the studio and TV audience also enjoyed.

After losing all the three lifelines on Rs 40,000 question. He later revived his Audience Poll lifeline with the help of 'Super Sandook'. After successfully answering 10 questions, Mandal faces the questions for Rs 6,40,000 which was as follows:

Question: Which Hindi writer won the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book 'Viklang Shraddha Ka Daur'?

Options: A. Sharad Joshi

B.Mohan Rakesh

C. Baba Nagarjuna

D. Harishankar Parsai

Correct Answer is D. Harishankar Parsai.

To answer this question correctly, the contestant used his only lifeline which he revived before this question.

Rs 12,50,000 question: The endangered bird Narcondam Hornbill is an endemic bird of which state or union territory?

Options: A.Ladakh

B. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

C. Nagaland

D.Kerala

Correct Answer is B. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The contestant decided to quit the show after this question and took home Rs 6,40,000.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs on Sony Entertainment Television, Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

