Randeep Hooda says he went through depression after his film Battle of Saragarhi got shelved

Randeep Hooda is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood. He has predominantly worked in Hindi cinema and a few Hollywood films as well. Randeep Hooda recently opened up about his project Battle of Saragarhi which got shelved after 20 days of shoot. In an interview with Mashable India, Randeep Hooda talked about how devastated he was after the film which was so close to his heart got shelved. He said, "I went through a big long stage of depression".

The actor also revealed that he did the Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction. Initially, he wanted to say no to the film but ended up doing the film. The reason behind denying the Hollywood film was that he had to cut his beard which he had grown for the Battle of Saragarhi. This was after Akshay Kumar's 2018 film Kesari, which was based on the same subject became a hit and Randeep's film never got the theatrical release. Randeep Hooda was supposed to play the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the historical film. He said that he had given three years to the project and lived the character of Ishar Singh for that period of time.

He further added, "Mere parents to mujhe akela hi nahi chorte the. Fir main unse bachne ke lie room badh kar ke sune laga ki koi mera shubh chintak meri daadhi na kaat de".Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda will next be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani. He was recently in a music video Zohrajabeen alongside Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The song was sung by B Praak and directed by Aravindr Khaira.

