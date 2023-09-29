Watch: Kartik Aaryan wraps up Chandu Champion's Kashmir schedule, posts video enjoying ice-bath

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy filming for his upcoming project Chandu Champion in Kashmir. The actor took to social media to announce the wrap-up of the film. He shared a video of himself taking an ice bath for the first time in Kashmir. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "Wrapping up a Power Packed Action Schedule with a First Time experience of an Ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir #Bucketlist #RecoveryMode #ChanduChampion".

Chandu Champion went on floors with a muhurat shot in London, ahead of which the first look poster of Kartik Aaryan's look was released. The film is based on Murlikant Petkar, who was India's first Paralympic gold medalist, when he won at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany. The Paralympian was bestowed with Padma Shri in 2018.

Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker who is well known for films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. The film will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiaa 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film did well at the box office.

Also read: Hitler: Vijay Antony's upcoming action-thriller's first look poster out

Also read: After success of Seven, BTS' Jungkook is back with another R&B song 3D featuring Jack Harlow

Latest Entertainment News