Hitler: Vijay Antony's upcoming action-thriller's first look poster out

The makers released the first look motion poster of Vijay Antony's upcoming film Hitler. Hitler is touted to be an action-thriller, laced with elements of surprising twists and turns laced with beautiful romance. Written and directed by Dhana, Hitler will tell the story of an ordinary man's revolt and the battle to bring an end to the dictatorship. The official announcement of the teaser and trailer will be revealed soon.

The film marks the comeback of actor Charanraj. It also features Riya Suman, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Reddinn Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna, filmmaker Tamizh and Aadukalam Naren. The film's music is composed by Vivek and Mervin. Hitler was produced by T.D Rajha and D.R.Sanjay Kumar. The makers took to social media to announce the film poster. Along with the first look, the caption read, "Here comes the saviour of the people...We are thrilled to announce our production No.7. Titled as #Hitler starring @vijayantony @iriyasuman....Here's the #HitlerFirstLookMotionPoster".

Vijay Antony is a music composer, playback singer, actor, film editor, lyricist, audio engineer and filmmaker working predominantly in Tamil Cinema. He was last seen in Tamil-language mystery thriller film Kolai, directed by Balaji. K. Kumar. The film also starred Ritika Singh and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

