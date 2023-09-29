After success of Seven, BTS' Jungkook is back with another R&B song 3D featuring Jack Harlow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jungkook is back with another song 3D

BTS' maknae Jungkook is back with another banger 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The song opens with Jungkook singing inside a telephone booth and he grooves with the background dancers. Followed by Jack Harlow who joins him in the music video and raps. The duo in the music video play a game of chess at a roadside cafe and Jungkook also dances in the rain at one point. As soon as the song was dropped, fans couldn't contain their excitement and thronged the comment section. A user said, "Wow! What a great song! the voices, JK who is always spectacular, the video, the dance and especially the rhythm and lyrics of the song, I love Jungkook's style, he is my artist of life, Congratulations! May there be many awards and successes with this great song! I love you Jk"

Another user said, "Grammy is coming for sure!!! JK and another success, by the end of this era I'll be dead". "The song is wonderful. I will always listen to it you impressed us JK...Be sure that the whole army loves you".

BTS' agency BigHit Music also dropped behind the scenes of 3D's music video. In another clip, Jungkook can be seen getting touched up before he begins filming for his scene in the song.

This comes after BTS' youngest member Jungkook made his debut as a solo artist with the single Seven that Latto and has topped the global music charts including the US Billboard main song chart and Spotify's Weekly Top Song Global Chart.

