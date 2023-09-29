Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, father allegedly manhandled at Congress office

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Archana Gautam is a leader of Congress party

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, who joined the Congress party in 2021, was manhandled when she arrived at party's headquarters in new Delhi on Friday. She was accompained by her father. India TV jounalist Sanjay Sah reported that they were stopped from entering the party office and was beaten at the gate itself. Archana Gautam's father told that he had come to congratulate party leader Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passing of the Women's Bill in Parliament. Archana Gautam's father told that we are shocked by the incident, we are very hurt and are in panic.

Popular model Archana Gautam has been a candidate from Hastinapur assembly of Meerut in the UP assembly elections on Congress party.

About Archana Gautam

Apart from being a Congress party leader, she is a popular face in modelling industry and have participated in several beauty pageants. She won the title of Miss Bikini India 2018 and once represented India at Miss Cosmos WOrld 2018. In 2014, she was also awarded the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh.

She rose to fame with Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss in its 16th season. She has made several cameo appearances in films including Great Grand Masti, Baaraat Company and Haseena Parker.

Archana Gautam's political career

Archana joined Indian National Congress (INC) in the November month of 2021. She contested the 2022 UP Assembly Elections from Hastinapur constituency seat against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate Dinesh Khatik and lost by a huge margin.

