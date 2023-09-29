Katrina Kaif becomes most popular celeb on WhatsApp Channels with 15.2 mn followers, leaves behind THIS celeb

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Actor Katrina Kaif

Amidst the unfolding of social media, fans leave no stone unturned to keep themselves updated, especially when it comes to keeping up with their favourite celebrities. As WhatsApp rolled out its new Channels feature recently, Katrina Kaif became the most-followed celebrity on WhatsApp Channels leaving behind several other stars.

Katrina Kaif's WhatsApp Channels surpassed the 10 million mark and became one of the most-followed channels on the platform. The Bollywood star left behind Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg and rapper-singer Bad Bunny. While the actor's channel has 15.2 million followers, Zuckerberg's channel stands at 10.1 million followers, at the time of writing this article.

The actor joined WhatsApp on September 13 with a sweet message that read, "Hii, Welcome to my WhatsApp Channel.. Let's start Channelling." With the message, she also shared a video and said, "Hey everyone. I am Katrina Kaif and guess what! I am super excited to be sharing with you that I am gonna be launching my very own WhatsApp channel where I'll be sharing all updates of all my latest films, projects, collaborations, and news about my life. So stay tuned for all the updates and come and take a peak behind the lens where magic never ends. So, let's start Channelling."

Watch the video here:

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen with Salman Khan in their most-waited film Tiger 3, from Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is all set to hit the silver screen on November 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, other big celebrities who have not yet joined WhatsApp Channels are Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and others. It will be exciting to see if Katrina Kaif beats them.

Also Read: Vijay Antony resumes work days after his daughter dies by suicide, video makes fans emotional | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News