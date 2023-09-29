Vijay Antony resumes work days after his daughter dies by suicide, video makes fans emotional | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actor Vijay Antony

Tamil star Vijay Antony lost his 16-year-old daughter Meera on September 19. Days after performing the last rites of her teenage daughter, the actor returned to work and attended a promotional event for his upcoming film Raththam. For those uninitiated, Meera died by suicide.

The video of Vijay Antony making his first public appearance is doing rounds on the internet. Sharing a few pictures of the promotional event, producer G Dhananjeyan hailed Antony for his spirit. He wrote, "True example of professionalism, care for his Producers & Audience by @vijayantony sir - supporting our film #Raththam by being a part of promotional interviews with @csamudhan @Mahima_Nambiar today to various channels. A great inspiration & benchmark for the industry, by the man who rises above his personal tragedy to support his Team. Thank you sir."

Take a look here:

Fans have also reacted to the same and applauded Vijay Antony for his grit while a section of social media users believed the actor should have taken some time off from work. "Hats off to the man! I thought they were old videos. Vijay Antony sir is such an inspiration! Any other man would have been absolutely crumbled with unimaginable sorrow. So much to learn from him," one wrote. "Please don't glorify this. In a country rife with stigma around mental health and workplace toxicity. Some manager would cite this an example and deny people who are going through agony. The film crew should be responsible and give him a break. That's ethical," wrote another.

"Good that you had called out sir! It’s always important to look ahead in life no matter how hard one might have been hit personally and this can set a positive example to the society on how to not lose focus on career & responsibilities due to personal loss or tragedy," wrote the third one.

Vijay Antony shared a statement in Tamil after his daughter's death.

