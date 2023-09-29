Tamil star Siddharth FORCED to leave Chithha promotions in Bengaluru, here's what happened | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actor Siddharth

Tamil star Siddharth recently came under the wrath of protestors during his film Chithha's promotions in Bengaluru. A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein a group of 'rowdy' protestors intervene in the event and raise slogans. According to protestors, the event should not have been held amid the ongoing Cauvery issue.

The viral video shows Siddharth keeping his calm and smiling for some time, however, he had to leave the venue as the situation escalated.

Watch the viral video here:

Following the incident, Prakash Raj came in support of Siddharth and apologised to him for the same. In a tweet, Raj wrote, "Instead of questioning all the political parties and its leaders for failing to solve this decades old issue.. instead of questioning the useless parliamentarians who are not pressurising the centre to intervene.. Troubling the common man and Artists like this can not be accepted.. as a Kannadiga .. on behalf of Kannadigas. sorry #Siddharth #justasking."

Take a look at Prakash Raj's tweet:

Apart from Prakash Raj, several social media users have now reacted to the incident. "He is neither an MLA nor MP. Why is he being questioned instead of those who are elected to address these issues? Shame," wrote one. "Siddharth was very wise to not to engage in an argument with these people as they just wanted a cheap publicity and nothing else! People find Artists as easy target and also they get more publicity," wrote another user. "Hooligans. What does that have to do with audio release? Cauvery Water dispute is a useless fight happening for years where politicians milk it and SC has done sweet nothing with the CWT and its authority," the third one tweeted.

Chithha hit theatres on Thursday

Helmed by Arun Kumar, Chithha stars Siddharth and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The film traces the story of an uncle who is on a mission to find his lost niece.

Also Read: Mark Antony actor Vishal makes SHOCKING claims about CBFC, says 'paid Rs 6.5 lakh to...'

Latest Entertainment News