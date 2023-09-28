Raj Kundra reacts to Farah Khan's idea of making film on him, says 'behind every mask...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raj Kundra is a popular businessman and is married to Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently hinted at directing her upcoming biopic which can possibly on Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. Now, Raj has come forward and continued the buzz around the topic by sharing a cryptic Reel on Instagram. He took to his handle on Thursday and posted a video of him in different masks from his public appearances in the last two years. In the post, he even hinted that his popularity as a Maskman has a 'story'.

Check out his post:

Along with the video, the businessman wrote, ''Behind every MASK is a face and behind every face a STORY!''

Looking at this post, is Raj hinting at the possibility of his real life story to be presented on the big screens? However, no confirmation has been made either from Farah or Raj regarding any such project.

The Instagram handle on which the video was shared is not a verified account and has just two posts in the feed but has over 77,000 followers. However, the first post on the account is of Ganpati puja on which Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty commented.

Earlier this week, Farah Khan shares a short video of herself wherein she can be seen discussing plot for her next film with comedian Munawar Faruqui. In the video, the duo talked about making a biopic project on 'Raj'. Munawar starts taking names of popular personalities whose name begins with Raj. In the end, it came down to Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, whose was in headlines in a pornography case.

Here's the video:

For the unversed, Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in July 2021 on charges of producing pornographic content.

