'Give a big hug to everyone you meet': Shah Rukh Khan's message on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Dunki

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actor in the world. He never mnisses any chance to extend his best wishes to his fans across the globe during festivals. On Thursday, world is celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Bollywood superstar wished his fans on the occasion. He took to his X (previously called Twitter) account and asked his fans to give a big hug to everyone they meet on this festival.

Check out SRK's post:

In his post, he wrote, ''On this day let’s celebrate the virtues of being kind, compassionate and righteous. Wishing every one a happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Give a big hug to everyone you meet. Eid Mubarak.''

What is Eid Milad-un-Nabi?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated across the globe on the birth of Prophet Muhammad, known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Shah Rukh Khan on work front

The actor is currently basking in the success of his recent release Jawan. The film is on the verge of becoming the highest grossing Hindi film ever and is expected to soon cross the domestic box office figures of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. Jawan also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

SRK's next project, which is the third for the year, is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is expected to hit the big screens in December and will star Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Satish Shah in key roles. It is touted as a social drama film.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates 41st birthday with fans, cuts cake | See pics

Also Read: Michael Gambon, known for playing Dumbledore in six Harry Potter movies, dies at 82

Latest Entertainment News