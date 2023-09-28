Michael Gambon, known for playing Dumbledore in six Harry Potter movies, dies at 82

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore

Michael Gambon, best known globally for his stint as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film franchise, has passed away. He was 82. His role as the Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore in six installments of the Harry Potter series is still one of the most loved characters in the franchise. On his demise, a statement has been issued by his family which reads, ''We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.''

The official handle of Harry Potter also took to its social media accounts to share the news and wrote, ''We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts.''

Check out the post:

About Michael Gambon acting career

He started his acting career with Laurence Oliver at the Royal National Theatre. Apart from Harry Potter series, his work in Othelo, The Insider, The Wings of the Dove, The King's Speech and Quartet have also garnered him applauds from the audience.

Michael also worked in television industry and clinched four BAFTA awards in his career for The Singing Detective, Longitude, Perfect Strangers and Wives and Daughters.

