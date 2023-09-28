Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri team up for '906 percent parivarik' film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to feature Rajkummar and Triptii in the lead roles

After Dream Girl 2, Raaj Shaandilyaa is all geared up for a quirky family drama titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Both the lead stars on Thursday shared the first poster of the film featuring its title and crews. It is touted as '906 percent parivarik' by its makers. Along with the poster, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri wrote, ''Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya???''

The film is produced by several productions houses together including T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink Picturez.

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri other projects

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Guns and Gulaabs, which also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav. Besides VVKWWV, he will also be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He has earlier played Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in web series titled Bose: Dead/Alive. Apart from these, he also has the second installment of Stree and Sharan Sharma's directorial Mr & Mrs Mahi.

On the other hand, Tripti Dimri will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. She also has the second installment of Dhadak in her kitty. Apart from these, she has one project with Vicky Kaushal and one with South star Yash.

Raaj Shaandilyaa

After giving two back to back successful 100 crore grossing films like Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2, he is back with a bang with 90s and it guarantees to be a complete family entertainer. Apart from the franchise, he has also directed The Great Weddings of Munnes, a web series streaming on Voot. He began his career as a dialogue writer in popular comedy TV show Comedy Circus.

