Alia Bhatt to co-produce her next project Jigra with Karan Johar; film to release on THIS date

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her second production venture titled Jigra, said that she turned producer to tell stories that evoke emotions and leave an impact. In the film, she will be seen playing the title role. The actor also said that she believe stories are everywhere and stories are everything. Her upcoming flick Jigra will be directed by Vasan Bala. On Tuesday, she even shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram, announcing the release date of her upcoming project.

Check out the post:

In the caption, she expressed her excitement of joining hands with the Karan Johar, who introduced her to the Hindi cinema and wrote, ''Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.''

In the post, she also mentioned the release date of Jigra. The film will hit the big screens on September 27 next year.

Alia Bhatt as a producer

Jigra is Alia Bhatt's second project as a producer. Earlier, she produced Darlings, which was released in 2020 and also featured Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in the lead.

Talking about Darlings, the actor said ''Our first production, ‘Darlings’ got so much love that it was exciting and overwhelming at the same time. And just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production -- Jigra, a beautiful story of courage, passion and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive.''

Meanwhile, Jigra will be produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt and Somen Mishra. And other information related to the film are yet to be unveiled.

