Thalapathy Vijay congratulates Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan success, says 'love you too sir'

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the massive success of his mega-blockbuster film Jawan, recently congratulated South star Thalapathy Vijay's social team on X (formerly Twitter). Congratulating director Atlee Kumar, actor Shah Rukh Khan and team Jawan on this big success, Vijay ahead of the release of his film Leo has congratulated them all for achieving the milestone.

Reacting on the post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, ''Thank u for your wishes…. Looking forward to Thalapathy’s next!!! I love Vijay sir!!''

In reply, Thalapathy wrote, ''Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk,@Atlee_dir and the entire #Jawan team! Love you too @iamsrk sir.''

A few days ago, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video from Jawan informing fans that the film has breached the Rs 1,000 crore mark in its worldwide box office collections.

About the film Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year after Pathaan. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathy, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in important roles. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore. It was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas in June but was postponed for two months due to pending post-production work, mainly involving visual effects.

Talking about its box office collection, the film has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide gross collections and Rs 500 crore in domestic market. It also broke several other box office records including fastest film to earn Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore, among others.

