Tovino Thomas-starrer 2018 becomes India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Tovino Thomas-starrer survival drama flick 2018 has added one more feature to its cap. After its successful stint at the box office, the film has now been selected to represent India as the country’s official entry at the 96th Academy Awards. The lead actor of the film on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to share the news and expressed his excitement with the fans. Earlier, the Film Federation of India also shared the good news that 2018 has been selected to represent India and if selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the final nomination list, it will compete in the Oscars.

In the post shared by Tovino, he wrote, ''That’s two in a row. Yesterday I received an international recognition for my performance in the movie 2018. Today, the movie itself is representing India at the Academy Awards. Yes, 2018 is India’s official entry for the Oscars. Thrilled, Elevated, Excited… That’s what I’m right now. Hoping to hear “And the Oscar goes to”… Fingers Crossed.''

If 2018 manages to be in the nomination list of Oscars, it will also become the first film since Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan to achieve this feat.

About the film 2018

2018: Everyone Is A Hero is one of the highest grossing Malayalam film ever and during its theatrical run it competed with Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story. Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph, ‘2018: Everyone is a Hero’ is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film is also available to stream on Sony LIV. The 96th Oscars for films released in 2023 will be held on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

