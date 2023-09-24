WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, among others at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati darshan

Follow us on Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence.

Maharashta's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hosted a Ganpati puja at his residence in Mumbai which was a star-studded celebrations. The Ganpati darshan was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan, Asha Bhosle, and Pankaj Tripathi, among several others. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan received a warm welcome from the state's CM. The two even posed for the paps along with Lord Ganesha's idol.

Both the stars were honoured with a flower bouquet, saffron scarf and a white shawl. For the festivities, Shah Rukh Khan wore a navy blue-coloured kurta and white pyjama. On the other hand, Salman Khan was seen in red-coloured kurta.

Apart from these two megastars, the celebrations was also graced by several other B-town including Adah Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkummar Rao, Esha Gupta, and Shekhar Suman, among others.

Earlier, Maharashtra's CM offered prayers at the Ganpati Puja organised at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's residence.

