WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, among others at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati darshan
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday hosted Ganpati darshan at his residence which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including SRK, Salman Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Adah Sharma, among others.
Maharashta's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hosted a Ganpati puja at his residence in Mumbai which was a star-studded celebrations. The Ganpati darshan was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan, Asha Bhosle, and Pankaj Tripathi, among several others. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan received a warm welcome from the state's CM. The two even posed for the paps along with Lord Ganesha's idol.
Watch the video:
Video Courtsey: Faizul
Both the stars were honoured with a flower bouquet, saffron scarf and a white shawl. For the festivities, Shah Rukh Khan wore a navy blue-coloured kurta and white pyjama. On the other hand, Salman Khan was seen in red-coloured kurta.
Apart from these two megastars, the celebrations was also graced by several other B-town including Adah Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkummar Rao, Esha Gupta, and Shekhar Suman, among others.