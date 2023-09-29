Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding video looks straight out of a fairytale; fans shower love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding

The most awaited wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha transpired over the weekend and fans couldn't stop gushing about it. The couple have set serious couple goals from their friendship to their wedding, all looks like a fairy tale love story. Parineeti Chopra took to social media to share her wedding video and one can't take eyes off their cuteness. As soon as the video was shared, fans and celebrities from the industry showered them with blessings and love. Neha Dhupia commented saying, "Sooooo beautiful". Manish Malhotra commented with love-of-heart emojis. Actress Sonam Bajwa too said, "Love".

In the clip, Parineeti and Raghav look adorable and happy in the wedding clip. The couple couldn't take their eyes off each other and fans couldn't stop being emotional. Parineeti and Raghav look stunning in hues of ivory, white, and beige with a tint of green, adding freshness to their looks. One user said, "Watching with a heavy heart and tears in my eyes...Glad to see Pari so happy and excited". Another user said, "This is the best thing on the internet today". "This warmed our hearts", said a user.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Rajasthan's Udaipur at the Leela Palace on September 24. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Tennis player Sania Mirza, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were among the other guests who attended the wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't join the wedding due to prior commitments. However, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra marked her presence.

