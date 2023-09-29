Parineeti-Raghav Chadha exude elegance in red & white combination, see unseen photos from Haldi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti-Raghav Chadha's Haldi ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are hailed as the brand new couple in Bollywood. The couple's bond has transpired from being friends to husband and wife. A few pictures and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies went viral in no time. A picture of the couple from their Haldi ceremony is now going viral on social media. In the unseen picture, Parineeti Chopra looks elegant and adorable in a cherry-red-hued co-ord set, which she paired with the same coloured jacket.

She completed her look with light make-up, earrings and a stone-tudded matha patti. Whereas, Raghav Chadha was wearing a yellow and white-hued dyed kurta and completed his look with sunglasses. The touch of haldi on the couple was unmissable.

Parineeti Chopra recently released a wedding video on social media. Fans and celebrities couldn't stop gushing about the couple in the comments. Parineeti and Raghav look stunning in hues of ivory, white, and beige with a tint of green, adding freshness to their looks. One user said, "Watching with a heavy heart and tears in my eyes...Glad to see Pari so happy and excited". Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Rajasthan's Udaipur at the Leela Palace on September 24. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Tennis player Sania Mirza, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were among the other guests who attended the wedding.

