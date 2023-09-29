Vishal reacts to I&B Ministry 'prompt' action against CBFC; says 'has to be nipped in the bud'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vishal's latest release Mark Antony is running in cinemas

Mark Antony actor Vishal recently levelled serious corruption charges against the Mumbai office of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday ordered an investigation into the matter and assured the actor that 'strictest action' will be taken against anyone found involved. Now, Vishal has reacted on I&B Ministry's acknowlegment in the matter and said that he is glad to see that 'prompt' action has been taken as expected.

In a talk with ETimes, actor Vishal said ''Glad to see the tweet. A prompt action has been taken as expected. Definitely since it's an issue called corruption which is a very bad disease, it has to be nipped in the bud. Looking forward to the results of immediate action taken.

Check out the video posted by Vishal earlier this week:

For the unversed, the I&B Ministry took cognizance of the matter and tweeted, ''The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself. We request everyone to cooperate with the Ministry, by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC at jsfilms.inb@nic.in''

Earlier today, former Censor Board chief Pankaj Nihalani also backed Vishal and took a jibe at Prasoon Joshi. He even said that Prasoon must resign for the welfare of the industry. ''What is happening in the Censor Board office is very shameful,'' he said.

