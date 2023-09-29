Former Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani backs Vishal, takes a dig at Prasoon Joshi on corruption charges

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pankaj NIhalani (left) and Prasoon Joshi (right)

Former Censor Board chief Pankaj Nihalani has put out his reactions on the charges levelled by Tamil actor Vishal against the Mumbai office of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Earlier, Vishal accused the Mumbai branch of corruption and claimed the office demanded a bribe for certification of his film. In a recent interview with AajTak, the former Censor Board chief said that Prasoon Joshi should resign for the welfare of the industry

What did Pankaj Nihalani say?

''I am of the opinion that Prasoon Joshi should resign for the welfare of the industry. If he is not able to give time, then he has no right to continue sitting on that chair. He does not even sit in the Chairman's office and has given all the power to the CO. The work of clearance is done by the Chairman, but there the CO is doing it. The job of the CO is simply to look after the administration. What is happening in the Censor Board office is very shameful,'' he said.

''Let me tell you that this trend of corruption has been going on for a long time. I get messages from many producers, they say that ‘if you were there sir, we would not have had any problem, but as it is now, nothing happens without money’. People don't even watch movies. After these complaints, I also asked the concerned member of CBFC to understand the seriousness of the matter. I have an acquaintance who had made a Kannada film. He was deferred for the certificate of Hindi dub as well. Later, after getting the money, his film was given a certificate. Corruption is happening so openly here. Now let's see that many producers and directors will come forward and express their plight,'' Pankaj Nihalani added.

Vishal's accusation post against CBFC

The actor latest film Mark Antony was released in theatres recently. The makers of the film decided to release it in Hindi version as well. On Thursday, the actor shared a video levelling serious corruption chages against CBFC's Mumbai office.

He even captioned the whole incident in the caption and wrote, ''#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices.''

