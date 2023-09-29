Gadar 2 loses title of highest grossing Hindi film in ONE day as Jawan tops the list now

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawan recently crossed Rs 1,000 crore at worldwide box office

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 became the highest grossing Hindi film crossing Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan's lifetime collections. Now, SRK is back on the top with his recent offering Jawan with a staggering collections of Rs 525.50 crore.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the week-wise box office figures of Jawan. Red Chillies Entertainment also shared an interesting post on X (formerly Twitter) on this milestone and wrote, ''Ek tha Raja... Ek ke baad ek, saare box office records todta gaya! (There was a king, who kept breaking box office records one by one).''

Taran shared the total box office collections of Jawan including the figures from week number 1.

The makers of the film recently announced a once in a lifetime offer for the fans and declared Buy 1 and Get 1 offer on tickets for three days starting from September 29.

About the film

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year after Pathaan. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathy, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas in June but was postponed for two months due to pending post-production work, mainly involving visual effects. Talking about its performance at the box office, Jawan has become SRK's second film of the year to have crossed the prestigious Rs 1,000 crore mark in gross worldwide collections.

