KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan warns aspiring contestants against SCAM calls, deets inside

With the internet being accessible, online scams are surging. Over the years, there have been multiple reports of scam calls regarding the popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the latest episode of KBC 15, host Amitabh Bachchan warned the aspiring contestants against the same and shared some important precautions.

It started when Mandal Kumar from West Bengal took the hot seat. An Indian Railways employee, Kumar took home Rs 6,40,000. He opens up about how he wanted to see his wife in the audience but she couldn't come due to their 16-month-old baby. As the episode progresses, Mandal Kumar talks about the aspiring contestants from Bihar who fall prey to scam calls.

Amitabh Bachchan takes over and thanks him for spreading awareness about the issue and further asks people to not believe in any such calls and rumours. He also warned them against paying any amount to be on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B said, "Don't believe any rumours. Contestants need to give tests and only their knowledge can get them on the show."

Meanwhile, Mandal Kumar reached the Rs 3,20,000 question. The historic Jai Jawan Jai Kisan slogan was made in reference to India's fight during which of these? The correct option was D: 1965 Pakistan War.

Further, the contestant opened up about his plans with the winning amount. Kumar said he would first pay back the loan he took for his sister's wedding. He also mentioned that he had to sell his wife's bangles for the wedding as his sister got married during COVID-19. Kumar then expresses his desire to take his wife to her favourite place Goa.

