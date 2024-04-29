'Don't want to crib...': KKR head coach backs bowlers to come good ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Gautam Gambhir and Chandrakant Pandit

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) today at the Eden Gardens. They are coming on the back of a shocking loss at the hands of Punjab Kings despite posting a mammoth total of 261 runs at the same venue in the previous outing. Right through the season, their bowling attack has been under the scanner for leaking a lot of runs but their head coach Chandrakant Pandit is not willing to crib about it in the middle of the IPL season.

Instead, he is keen on focusing on the upcoming game and is taking out positives. Pandit, ahead of the DC clash, insisted that the team is playing well at the moment and pointed out that scoring 260 runs was a great effort from the batters. "In the middle of the tournament, we can't keep cribbing about it, we have to see what is in our control and how to execute our plans. We want to look at the positive side of it. The result may have gone the other way. But the team is really playing well.

"We played superb cricket. To put up 260-plus also requires equal effort. It's not that team is getting bowled out for 100-150 runs. We are full of of confidence," Pandit said. KKR's spin bowling has been their biggest strength over the years but barring Sunil Narine, no other bowler has been able to keep a lid on the run-scoring so far. Narine has conceded runs at an economy of 6.96 while others have at least gone for nine runs per over.

"The pitch condition is similar everywhere. (Sunil) Narine has given only 24 runs in four overs (against Punjab). Everywhere there has been big scores. On every pitch the total if you see is massive. One cannot complain about the wickets in particular," KKR head coach said. Meanwhile, their most expensive IPL recruit, Mitchell Starc missed the game against Punjab Kings due to finger injury. Pandit provided an update on the pacer's recovery stating that they will take the final call on the match day.

"He is looking better now. He has recovered well. We will watch him in the nets and then take a call (about his availability)," Chandrakant Pandit added.