Sania Mirza REVEALS customised handkerchief given by Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to guests at wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sania Mirza attended Ragneeti's wedding in Udaipur

Sania Mirza, popular Tennis player and a close friend of Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra, was present at the lavish wedding of the actress with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. The wedding was kept a private affair and not much pictures and videos of the celebrations came out for the fans. Now, Sania on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures and captioned it ''September dump''. The series of pictures shared by Sania include images of her kids hanging out, and herself with family, among others. But thee was one picture which grabbed everyone's attention and the picture featured a handkerchief from Parineeti-Raghav's wedding which also had a special message for the guests.

Check out her post first:

In the 7th picture, Sania can be seen holding a customised handkerchief which had a tag with a special message on it. The tag reads, ''Should our wedding cause you to shed a tear Use this handkerchief to make it disappear.''

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

The duo tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur's iconic The Leela Palace. The wedding was attended by several popular personalities, from film fraternity and politicians. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Shivsena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Manish Malhotra, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and others are some of the big names who were present during the festivities.

Parineeti shared her first wedding pictures next day and wrote, ''From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.''

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to get biggest OVERSEAS opening; know latest details on ticket sales

Also Read: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal takes a break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Know real reason here

Latest Entertainment News