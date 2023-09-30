Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to get biggest OVERSEAS opening; know latest details on ticket sales

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Official poster of Leo

Thalapathy Vijay'e Leo is all set to become all time blcokbuster not only in India but also globally. The film's advance ticket sales figures clearly showcase its craze among fans in the overseas market. Looking at its ticket sales numbers, Leo has already become the biggest Tamil film in the UK circuit, surpassing Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I's advance bookings record. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media accounts, where he also mentioned that Leo is now targetting to breach the current single-day earnings for an Indian film in the United Kingdom. The record which is currently held by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Check out his post:

In the caption, he wrote, ''VIJAY: ‘LEO’ SETTING NEW BENCHMARKS… #ThalapathyVijay’s #Leo is SHATTERING RECORDS #Overseas. Distributed in #UK and #Europe by #AhimsaEntertainment, with 19 days left, the film has already taken the *#Tamil* Day 1 #BO crown in #UK from the previously held #PS1. #Leo is targeting to surpass the current single-day earnings for an INDIAN film in #UK, a record presently held by #Pathaan.''

Soon after the post was shared by Taran, Ahimsa Entertainment commented, ''Thank you, Taran. We haven’t seen anything like this before for a Tamil film overseas.''

The makers of the film must also be congratulated on this milestone as they are leaving no stone unturned in the promtional activities. Bisleri, a big name in package drinking water industry in India, has joined hands with Leo and rolled out limited edition bottles featuring 'Leo' coin. However, these packs will be available in the state of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the 500ml, 1 litre and 2 litre bottle sizes.

About the film

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller will also feature Trisha, Sanajy Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. It is Thalapathy Vijay's 67th flick and was earlier tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Leo is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

