MS Dhoni's priceless reaction to fan's 'Mahi bhai I love you' breaks the internet | WATCH

Former India captain and a five-time IPL victorious team CSK’s skipper MS Dhoni has an unparalleled fan following everywhere he goes. Videos of his visits to various places keep popping up on social media posted by the users, showing the greatest-ever captain interacting with people or posing for a picture with the fans.

Though Dhoni retired from the international cricket at “19.29 hours” on August 15, 2020, yet his following has ceased to dip, even after he is not active on social media. Various pictures and videos which surface on social media show his down-to-earth nature. The latest in this episode is a video from an airport which has gone viral.

In the video, Dhoni is seen going through the security check at an airport where a fan expressed his love and admiration for the cricketing legend, a veteran wicketkeeper-batter.

“Mahi bhai I love you,” the man is heard shouting repeatedly in the video right from Dhoni’s entry into the security check machine till the time he comes close to the security personnel for a physical security check.

As the fan shouted the words repeatedly, MS Dhoni, who never disappoints his fans, is seen looking towards the man with his goggles on.

“Mere haanth kaanp rahe hain (My hands are shivering)," the fan said in delight to see Dhoni in front of him.

Dhoni reacts to fan's love

Dhoni’s simplicity was witnessed yet another time in his nearly 20-year-long career as he smiled backed at the fan’s gesture.

Recently, Dhoni’s picture of playing Golf with former US President Donald Trump had gone viral on social media.

Dhoni, after his retirement from the International cricket continues to play in the Indian Premier League in which he led his side Chennai Super Kings to the fifth title on May 29 this year in a thriller at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni is considered by the greats of the game as India’s most successful captain in the ICC tournaments. He has 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under his belt.

The wicketkeeper-batter led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. In these matches he scored a total of 11,207 runs in 330 innings at an average of 46.89.

