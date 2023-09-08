MS Dhoni spotted playing Golf with former US President Donald Trump | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM @HITESH412740 MS Dhoni along with former US President Donald Trump

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni was spotted playing golf with ex-US President Donald Trump on his trip to the United States of America. Dhoni, who was earlier seen watching the US Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, took a golf club at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. The former Indian captain went USA to spend his holidays.

In a video being circulated on social media, Dhoni can be seen hitting the golf ball toward the hole while the former US President watched with all eyes on the shot. The 42-year-old also posed for a photograph with Trump in his long-hair look, while Trump donned a red-colored 'MAGA' cap. Watching Dhoni playing the sport in the USA left netizens in awe. Many hailed the CSK captain's 'craze' and 'fever' in the USA.

Watch Dhoni's golf video here:

The former Indian skipper was also in attendance in defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's quarterfinal win over Alexander Zverev on Thursday. During one of the cooling breaks between the 2-hour and a 30-minute clash between the two tennis stars, Dhoni was seen sitting behind Alcaraz in the stands of the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Moreover, this was not the first time that the CSK captain turned into a spectator for a Tennis match. He was in attendance at the US Open last year too when he watched Carlos Alcaraz's game against Jannik Sinner.

Dhoni was seen in action in cricket during the Indian Premier League 2023. He led his side to a record-equalling fifth IPL title when the Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in a nail-biter final in Ahmedabad. The former Indian captain played the entire tournament with a knee issue but did not miss games for his side. He then underwent surgery on his troubled left knee in a Mumbai hospital. He stated that he might consider returning to the league next year but it all comes down to his body.

