Woman buys husband a ‘lookalike’ sex doll to deal with high sex-drive, couple now 'experimenting with her'

A couple poses with a sex doll named Dee

A woman from Warwickshire, England gifted her husband a sex doll that resembled her so that his libido could be satisfied. Now, the couple is experimenting in their relationship with the sex doll joining them for 'threesome' sessions. Char Grey and her 28-year-old husband Callum are going viral on social media for their unique story and how they have dealt with it.

Woman gifts husband lookalike sex doll

Char confessed that she bought her husband a sex doll that looked like her so that he could satisfy his sexual needs. It has been named Dee and cost £1500 (roughly Rs 1.43 lakh). The purpose of the doll is to alleviate Callum's high sex drive. Char shared that it's great that her husband has a high sex drive but when she is not in the mood 'he's got the doll'. "It’s great because Callum has a high sex drive and if I’m not in the mood he’s got Dee there. We both love experimenting with her – and she regularly joins our steamy sessions, too," she said.

Dee becomes part of the family

Char further shared that Dee is not just an inanimate doll for them but a 'famliy member'. Pictures of the couple posing with the sex doll have been going viral on social media. Char said that Dee joins them when they are watching TV or go out on long drives. Thanks to Dee, Char said that their sex life is 'on fire'. "She’s not “just a doll” – we’re really attached to her. She’s helped to strengthen our relationship – and set our sex lives on fire," Char said.

The purchase of sex doll

The couple has been married for four years now. They purchased the sex doll in June 2022. They had a similar sex toy before but as per them 'it wasn't doing the trick'. So they opted for a more realistic model. Char shared that she is not jealous of Dee as they realise that it is 'no emotion' when it comes to her. She also credited Dee for making their lives better. Char shared, "I never get jealous because there’s no emotion there – she’s not real but she’s definitely spiced things up. Callum has a higher sex drive than me, so it’s great that he has Dee when I don’t want to have sex.’