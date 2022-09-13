Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to reach 50M Twitter followers; know who are the top 5

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VIRAT.KOHLI Virat Kohli becomes the first cricketer to reach 50 Million Twitter followers

Despite all criticism, our ace batsman Virat Kohli continues to rule social media. Kohli has now become the first cricketer to reach 50 million followers on Twitter, the micro-blogging social media platform. The foundation of Social Media has facilitated people to follow their idols and favorite personality on different platforms. Now we can literally interact with our favorite personalities on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other different platforms. Cricketers are literally the hero of Digital marketing.

Let's see the top 5 Indian cricketers who rule social media

1. Virat Kohli

The 33-year-old is the most followed cricket player in the world and the third most popular athlete on Instagram with 211 million followers, after Cristiano Ronaldo (476 million) and Lionel Messi (356 million). Our star batter has more than 49 million Facebook fans, so in total bringing the numbers to 310 million followers on social media. He holds a brand value that stands at an astonishing $237.7 million dollar which is more than any Bollywood actor.

2. Sachin Tendulkar

He is regarded as the “God of Cricket”. No one can match the respect this player has earned in his career with his calm attitude and cricketing performance. His popularity is not only limited to India but he is a world-renowned sports player. 'Master blaster’ has around 31.5 million followers on Instagram, 35.9 million followers on Twitter, and around 37 million followers on Facebook. He holds the second position on the list of cricketers who rule social media.

3. Rohit Sharma

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma enjoys a following of 20.4 million people on Instagram, 19.3 million on Twitter, and 20 million on Facebook. The ‘Hitman” comes at number 3 on this list, he is really a game-changer. Not only scoring 200s on the ground but also off the field he is one of the most admired men.

4. Hardik Pandya

The most stylish Indian cricketer is well known for his modern and fashionable lifestyle. Hardik has a huge following on social media, 19.3 million on Instagram, 7 million on Twitter, and around 10 million followers on Facebook aggregating a combined following of 36.3 million. He is very popular especially among youth because of his aggressive gameplay.

5. Yuvraj Singh

The ace batsman of Indian cricket has 11.8 million followers on Instagram, 5.4 million followers on Twitter, and 10.8 million followers on Facebook. He has a combined following of 28 million on these social media platforms. Yuvraj was the Man of the Tournament of the 2011 ICC WorldCup in which India won the tournament. Though he had retired from the Indian cricket team, still his 6 sixes in T20 Worldcup 2007 against Stuart Broad will be unforgettable.

